Today's City Moves cover property, accounting, investment and manufacturing. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Harworth Group

Harworth, the brownfield regeneration and property investment specialist, has appointed Alastair Lyons CBE as non-executive director and chairman of the board, with effect from 7 March, following the announcement of the company’s 2017 preliminary results on 6 March. He will succeed Jonson Cox who, as previously announced, will retire from the board on 31 March after more than seven successful years as chairman. Alastair brings strong business and governance experience to the role. Earlier this year he retired as non-executive chairman of Admiral Group, a role he had held since 2000. He is currently non-executive chairman of Welsh Water and deputy chairman of Bovis Homes, from which he will retire at Bovis Homes’ next annual general meeting, having joined its board in 2008.

Moore Stephens

Samantha George, formerly of Grant Thornton, is joining accountancy group Moore Stephens as a director. Samantha spent five years at Grant Thornton as head of global compliance and outsourcing services, where she supported clients in financial services, retail and technology sectors. Samantha will be providing outsourced accounting services to UK and international companies and groups.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has named Eric Rouzier a partner of the firm. Over his 12-year career at CD&R, Eric has been actively involved in sourcing and evaluating new investments across Europe, as well as working with portfolio company management teams on post-acquisition value-building strategies and execution. He leads the firm’s healthcare investment effort in Europe and has played a leadership role in connection with several of the firm’s European investments, including Belron (2017) and Spie (2011). He joined CD&R in 2005 from JP Morgan.

Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa Group, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of paper-based packaging products, with operations in Europe and the Americas, announces the appointment of Carol Fairweather to the board as an independent, non-executive director with effect from 1 January. Carol was chief financial officer and an executive director of Burberry Group from July 2013 to January 2017. She joined Burberry in June 2006 and prior to her appointment as CFO, she held the position of senior vice president, group finance. Prior to joining Burberry, Carol was director of finance at News International Limited from 1997 to 2005 and UK Regional Controller at Shandwick from 1991 to 1997.

