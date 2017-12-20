Lynsey Barber

One of the world's most secretive startups has just unveiled its long-awaited augmented reality product.

Magic Leap has lifted the lid on its first pair of goggle-like smart glasses which will ship to customers in 2018.

The US startup is backed to the tune of $2bn by the likes of Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, T Rowe Price, Google and Alibaba along with a crew of Silicon Valley venture investors, but has never made its technology public before, leading to mounting mystery in the tech world.

The startup is betting on augmented reality, the mixing of real life with computer images and information, popularised last year by the game Pokemon Go and embraced by Apple and Snapchat. Even Google resurrected its Google Glass efforts with a focus on business this year as AR and virtual reality takes off. It's an industry expected to be worth $12bn by 2021, analysts predict, in terms of device sales.

"I am so excited to share with all of you a first look at Magic Leap One, Creator Edition," said founder Rony Abovitz, calling it a "small reveal" and teasing more next year.

"We will be shipping in 2018, so stay tuned for more events, info on how to buy, the opening of our creator/developer portal, and just more cool and fun stuff. In early 2018, please also look for 'Origins' - a bit of a fun backstory on how we got here and where we are going. The Magic Leap team and I look forward to co-creating the future with you."