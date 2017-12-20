Train troubles at Drax prompt warnings of a £10m earnings shortfall

Lucy White

Drax power station warned this morning that its 2017 earnings were due to take a £10m hit, as a problem forced it to reduce power generation in two units.

The firm said that an "unplanned outage on the rail unloading facilities" at the power station had restricted deliveries of biomass fuel, and that it was having to cut down on output in order to optimise the available supply.

The repairs are expected to complete in January 2018, but before then the two units will also have to be "taken offline for a short period". Drax's coal operations were unaffected.

The outage forced Drax to warn of a £10m cut to expected earnings before deductions for 2017, after the firm made £121m in the first half of the year.

Shares fell by almost nine per cent on the open, but had steadied back to around 3.2 per cent by lunchtime trading.

A report from October by advisory firm Oxford Economics showed that the energy company contributed almost £1.7bn to the UK's economy last year.

The Yorkshire power station employs around 900 people and has seen three of its six generating units converted to take biomass rather than coal in recent years.

