Rebecca Smith

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced a batch of new strike dates in January across Northern, Merseyrail, Greater Anglia, South Western Railways, Southern and the Isle of Wight's Island Line.

The union has set a series of 24-hour walkouts in a bitter row over the role of the guard, and the extension of so-called driver only operation.

The issue has already caused significant disruption to passengers on Southern rail, with the row continuing for over a year, and while the train operator resolved its dispute with train drivers' union Aslef last month, it has not reached an agreement with the RMT.

Read more: Christmas travel disruption: Strikes and station closures affecting London

New strike dates Members on Northern, Merseyrail, Greater Anglia, South Western Railways and Island Line have been instructed to walkout between 00.01 hours and 23.59 hours on the 8, 10 and 12 January 2018



Members on Southern have been instructed to strike between 00.01 hours and 23.59 hours on the 8 January 2018

The row has continued to spread to other train firms.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said: "Every single effort that RMT has made to reach negotiated settlements in these separate disputes with the different train operating companies over safe operation and safe staffing has been kicked back in our faces and we are left with no option but to confirm a further phase of industrial action in the New Year.

"No one should be in any doubt, these disputes are about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies."

The union said it remained ready for talks with the various train operators.

Richard Allan, Northern’s deputy managing director, said: "Northern is still prepared to guarantee jobs and pay for conductors for the rest of our franchise to 2025 if we can reach agreement on how our colleagues deliver better customer service using those fantastic new facilities. Additionally, last week the government wrote to RMT, guaranteeing employment for conductors beyond 2025 if RMT ends its dispute.

“RMT is striking yet again at Northern and at the same time on several other train operators. We will be working hard to keep customers on the move during these next RMT strike days.”

The strikes come on top of two one-day walkouts planned for Greater Anglia on the 27 December and South Western Railway on New Year's Eve.

SWR said it was "extremely disappointed" about further disruption to its passengers, at a time when many would be travelling to see family and friends, and said it had "repeatedly assured the RMT that we plan to keep guards on our trains".

It is already putting in place contingency plans for the 31 December strike, while Greater Anglia said it was hoping to resolve the dispute with talks, and hoped to run a revised Christmas service on the 27 December.

Read more: Revealed: The new Tube map featuring the Elizabeth Line