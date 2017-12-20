Rebecca Smith

Ryanair has been called to answer MPs' questions after two Select Committees wrote to the airline's boss Michael O'Leary saying they plan to investigate allegations regarding working practices at the carrier.

The investigation comes off the back of reports saying agency cabin crew face costs of "at least" £2,150 for training and £25 per month for uniform in the first year, along with further allegations regarding working conditions and pay.

Frank Field, chair of the Work and Pensions Select Committee, and Rachel Reeves, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee, said the airline must provide answers by 8 January on the fees and charges faced by cabin staff, and set out how they ensure these staff are receiving the national minimum wage.

Read more: Ryanair pilots suspend pre-Christmas strike as crunch talks agreed

The MPs' letter to O'Leary details further allegations, including that cabin crew would have a £175 "administration cost" taken from their salaries if they left in the first 15 months of employment.

Reeves said there appeared to be evidence of the airline "trying to wiggle out of its basic responsibility to pay its workers the national minimum wage".

Field said:

Ryanair once tried to make its passengers pay to use the loo – now they even make their workers pay to quit. As well as foisting a host of other miserly – and potentially unlawful – requirements on them. The dice are loaded entirely in favour of mega-profitable companies who are willing to shamelessly exploit workers to obtain a competitive advantage.

He added: "Ryanair – and their workers - can rest assured that we and our colleagues on BEIS will be investigating these allegations further.”

Ryanair said in a statement: "We will respond in early January as requested."

Earlier this week, the airline managed to stave off the imminent threat of pre-Christmas strikes setting talks with unions, and announcing it would recognise pilots' and cabin crew unions, after long opposing the move.

Read more: Airlines are struggling to keep pace with rising passenger expectations