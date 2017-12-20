Oliver Gill

Mobile giants EE and Three have failed in a legal bid to force Britain's telecoms regulator to change its rules for an auction of critical 5G mobile spectrum.

Earlier this year, watchdog Ofcom decided to limit the amount of spectrum some of the larger mobile firms can bid for. The hope was that this would foster greater competition in the sector.

EE, as market leader, was to be hit worst by the limits and objected but it is understood will not appeal High Court ruling.

Meanwhile, smaller firm Three said the caps did not go far enough and revealed it will lodge a challenge.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We welcome the High Court’s judgment. Our priority has always been to release these airwaves as soon as possible so customers can get more reliable mobile phone reception. We’ll now proceed with the auction as quickly as possible.”

Three said it was "disappointed" by what it called "the initial ruling of the court".

A spokesperson said: "The team at Three is committed to providing the best possible offering for our customers and we are seeking permission to appeal. Ofcom does not expect 5G to rollout in the UK until 2019/20 at the earliest, so this will have no impact on the delivery of this new technology."

A spokesperson for EE said: “While we don’t believe that spectrum caps in this auction are in the best interests of consumers, we’re pleased that the court has reached a decision so quickly and are now looking ahead to investing in the best mobile experience across the UK.”

Meanwhile, O2 boss Mark Evans said: "We welcome today’s ruling. The judge was unequivocal in his decision and it’s now imperative that the industry does everything possible to avoid further delays to the spectrum auction.

I’m calling on Ofcom to move forward and set a date for the auction as soon as possible. This is in the interests of businesses and consumers across the UK. Some of the frequencies can be used immediately to improve customer experience, boost investment in digital connectivity and deliver economic growth. There is simply no time to waste."