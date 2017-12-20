Rebecca Smith

While the UK's infrastructure pipeline is robust, currently standing at £463bn, it is being hindered by fixed five-year spending cycles, according to new analysis by KPMG.

In its latest report on the national infrastructure and construction pipeline, the firm found that the UK's pipeline of investment from 2017/18 up to the end of 2021/22 stands at £463bn, down from £502bn this time last year.

KPMG said the pipeline was less useful that it could be, because investment is only committed in fixed cycles, and a longer-term view would be more effective.

The reduction on last year flagged by the firm is mostly accounted for by the fact the pipeline is one year further along than the 2016/17 to 2021/2022 period analysed in 2016. KPMG said this format makes the pipeline less valuable as a way of forecasting future spend for the construction industry.

The report noted that the current pipeline is "robust" at present though, thanks to efforts by HM Treasury to improve the methodology and accuracy of committed infrastructure spending.

The average infrastructure spend per person stands at £2,500, and a regional breakdown by KPMG found spend was highest in the south west, north west, and London, and lowest in the West Midlands.

Energy remains the biggest sector by spend with £191bn in committed investment, followed by transport at £135bn, with rail accounting for two-thirds of that.

Richard Threlfall, KPMG’s UK head of infrastructure, building and construction, said: “In recent years, the Treasury has made great strides in ensuring the pipeline’s methodology makes robust and accurate information available to the sector."

He added:

Nevertheless, the fact that the pipeline gradually diminishes in value over time can be unhelpful. Infrastructure is a long-term investment that provides demonstrable value to the economy through jobs, increased productivity and, ultimately, improved quality of life. We would all benefit from a committed pipeline that takes a truly long-term view of the opportunity for the sector.

The Railway Industry Association meanwhile, has criticised the boom and bust nature of rail funding, which it says stems from the fixed five-year structure.

In evidence submitted to the Transport Select Committee for its inquiry into rail funding, the RIA's chief executive Darren Caplan, said: "Whilst the current funding system of five-year control periods is better than the previous system of annualised budgets, it is clear that more should be done to smooth the rail investment pipeline and reduce boom and bust within the control periods."

He added:

At the end of every control period there is a fall in work volumes, heavily affecting the ability of companies in the sector to keep their teams together and jeopardising the ability of SMEs to survive. The particularly frustrating point is that the sector then suddenly has to ramp up capabilities once the next control period starts, when a glut of work comes in.



