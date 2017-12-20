Joe Hall

Former Chelsea, Charlton and Aston Villa centre-back Paul Elliott could become the first ex-top flight player to join the board of the Football Association.

The appointment of Elliott, which will be proposed at next month's FA Council meeting according to The Times, will be seen as the organisation taking steps to address criticism of diversity failures.

Elliott, 53, has been on the FA's inclusion advisory board since 2014 and became chairman earlier this year following the resignation of Dame Heather Rabbatts.

Rabbatts, the FA's first female board member, resigned in June from the role over the "lack of progress" made in encouraging the progress of ethnic minority coaches in the English game.

That was soon followed by the FA's botched handling of accusations of racism against former England Women's coach Mark Sampson which resulted in non-executive chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn being grilled by MPs.

Elliott's status as a former top-flight defender in England, Scotland and Italy will also be seen as progress of sorts for the FA, which has previously been criticised for not sourcing the expertise of retired players.