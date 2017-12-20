The price of bitcoin plunged on Wednesday, down around 20 per cent from record highs achieved just days ago.
The cryptocurrency fell as low as $15,577.74, according to Coindesk's bitcoin price index (BPI), though recovered somewhat and is trading at over $17,000 at pixel time, but still around 12 per cent off previous highs.
Head of investment at interactive investor Rebecca O'Keefe said this could be just "normal volatility" but it could also be "that alternative digital options are becoming more attractive to investors and that bitcoin is overvalued".
"The next few days will be highly significant in establishing whether this dip acts as an attractive buying opportunity or if the bitcoin bubble is deflating as investor focus turns to less expensive cryptocurrencies."