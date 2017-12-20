Wednesday 20 December 2017 11:26am

Here are Bill Gates' most inspiring tweets of 2017

 
Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Goalkeepers: The Global Goals 2017
Gates donated $4.6bn of Microsoft shares to charity this year (Source: Getty)

Bill Gates clearly has some spare time on his hands: the Microsoft founder and occasional blogger has taken to Twitter to dig out the most inspiring tweets of the year.

Gates, who has turned to philanthropy, focused on human stories, rather than looking at positive stories from the business world.

Without further ado, here are his picks:

1. #amazingfeeling

Gates said: "I love to hear stories like this—and I hope in 2018 there will be even more of them because a college degree is a proven ticket to a life of higher income and better opportunity"

2. Toilet, a love story

Gates said: "A rom-com about a toilet? You read that correctly. “Toilet: A Love Story” stars one of Bollywood’s most popular actors, Akshay Kumar, in a romance about a newlywed couple and India’s sanitation challenge. Sanitation is a serious issue in India, as I wrote about earlier this year."

3. No more measles

Gates said: "Here’s the kind of news that’s huge, but often gets overlooked... Thanks to national immunization efforts like these, global measles deaths have fallen more than 80 percent since 2000, saving a total of over 20 million lives."

4. World Food Prize

Gates said: "The winner of the 2017 World Food Prize, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has never forgotten his humble roots. The son of a farm laborer... he went on to earn a PhD in agricultural economics, worked for the Rockefeller Foundation, and eventually rose to become Nigeria’s minister of agriculture. He is currently president of the African Development Bank."

5. Helping others is good for your health

Gates said: "Melinda and I often get asked how to make a difference in the world. A great way is to volunteer."

6. Extreme reading

Gates said: "Every year, I wish I’d had more time to read–one of my favourite pastimes. That’s why I was thrilled to learn about a new, time-saving sport that is catching on in schools to encourage students to read."

He even tweeted his own addition to the challenge:

Read more: Bill Gates gives away $4.6bn in Microsoft shares to charity

Tags

Related articles

Bill Gates pledges $50m to London-based fund searching for dementia cure
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Bill Gates gives away $4.6bn in Microsoft shares to charity
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Jeff Bezos just became the richest person in the world
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff