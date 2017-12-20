Here are Bill Gates' most inspiring tweets of 2017

Bill Gates clearly has some spare time on his hands: the Microsoft founder and occasional blogger has taken to Twitter to dig out the most inspiring tweets of the year.
Gates, who has turned to philanthropy, focused on human stories, rather than looking at positive stories from the business world.
Without further ado, here are his picks:
1. #amazingfeeling
On May 18, 2017, I became the first person in my family to graduate from college! #graduation #amazingfeeling #lawschoolbound #twodegrees pic.twitter.com/psTvbYSidL— Edwardo Sanchez (@eddy___sanchez) June 19, 2017
Gates said: "I love to hear stories like this—and I hope in 2018 there will be even more of them because a college degree is a proven ticket to a life of higher income and better opportunity"
2. Toilet, a love story
'Toilet, a Love Story': Bollywood spotlights India's sanitation crisis in new film https://t.co/6bkAOEVZip pic.twitter.com/u2Kx2QpeQ2— The Express Tribune (@etribune) July 11, 2017
Gates said: "A rom-com about a toilet? You read that correctly. “Toilet: A Love Story” stars one of Bollywood’s most popular actors, Akshay Kumar, in a romance about a newlywed couple and India’s sanitation challenge. Sanitation is a serious issue in India, as I wrote about earlier this year."
3. No more measles
Bhutan and Maldives eliminate #measles - @WHO https://t.co/9l7G6GakUB | @azweynert reports pic.twitter.com/wwxnWDssKf— TR_Foundation News (@AlertNet) June 13, 2017
Gates said: "Here’s the kind of news that’s huge, but often gets overlooked... Thanks to national immunization efforts like these, global measles deaths have fallen more than 80 percent since 2000, saving a total of over 20 million lives."
4. World Food Prize
The World Food Prize gives me greater zeal to feed Africa and end hunger in our world. No resting until we succeed! pic.twitter.com/2b9spyYefz— Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) October 21, 2017
Gates said: "The winner of the 2017 World Food Prize, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has never forgotten his humble roots. The son of a farm laborer... he went on to earn a PhD in agricultural economics, worked for the Rockefeller Foundation, and eventually rose to become Nigeria’s minister of agriculture. He is currently president of the African Development Bank."
5. Helping others is good for your health
My debut in the @nytimes couldn't be more perfect and timely. Here's why helping others is good for your health https://t.co/q8qHC9Lh0Y— Nicole Karlis (@nicolekarlis) October 26, 2017
Gates said: "Melinda and I often get asked how to make a difference in the world. A great way is to volunteer."
6. Extreme reading
Well done to 6yo Zackary Howells on his #ExtremeReading award! https://t.co/hFiSxhLr69 #ChurchSchools @SP_Academies @DioSalisbury #Wiltshire pic.twitter.com/ixgueu9oUJ— SDBE (@SDBE_Update) October 9, 2017
Gates said: "Every year, I wish I’d had more time to read–one of my favourite pastimes. That’s why I was thrilled to learn about a new, time-saving sport that is catching on in schools to encourage students to read."
He even tweeted his own addition to the challenge:
8/ Here’s my own extreme submission to the challenge. #extremereading pic.twitter.com/z6Uk1cM5Cq— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017
