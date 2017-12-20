Here are Bill Gates' most inspiring tweets of 2017

Emma Haslett

Bill Gates clearly has some spare time on his hands: the Microsoft founder and occasional blogger has taken to Twitter to dig out the most inspiring tweets of the year.

Gates, who has turned to philanthropy, focused on human stories, rather than looking at positive stories from the business world.

Without further ado, here are his picks:

1. #amazingfeeling

Gates said: "I love to hear stories like this—and I hope in 2018 there will be even more of them because a college degree is a proven ticket to a life of higher income and better opportunity"

2. Toilet, a love story

'Toilet, a Love Story': Bollywood spotlights India's sanitation crisis in new film https://t.co/6bkAOEVZip pic.twitter.com/u2Kx2QpeQ2 — The Express Tribune (@etribune) July 11, 2017

Gates said: "A rom-com about a toilet? You read that correctly. “Toilet: A Love Story” stars one of Bollywood’s most popular actors, Akshay Kumar, in a romance about a newlywed couple and India’s sanitation challenge. Sanitation is a serious issue in India, as I wrote about earlier this year."

3. No more measles

Gates said: "Here’s the kind of news that’s huge, but often gets overlooked... Thanks to national immunization efforts like these, global measles deaths have fallen more than 80 percent since 2000, saving a total of over 20 million lives."

4. World Food Prize

The World Food Prize gives me greater zeal to feed Africa and end hunger in our world. No resting until we succeed! pic.twitter.com/2b9spyYefz — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) October 21, 2017

Gates said: "The winner of the 2017 World Food Prize, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has never forgotten his humble roots. The son of a farm laborer... he went on to earn a PhD in agricultural economics, worked for the Rockefeller Foundation, and eventually rose to become Nigeria’s minister of agriculture. He is currently president of the African Development Bank."

5. Helping others is good for your health

My debut in the @nytimes couldn't be more perfect and timely. Here's why helping others is good for your health https://t.co/q8qHC9Lh0Y — Nicole Karlis (@nicolekarlis) October 26, 2017

Gates said: "Melinda and I often get asked how to make a difference in the world. A great way is to volunteer."

6. Extreme reading

Gates said: "Every year, I wish I’d had more time to read–one of my favourite pastimes. That’s why I was thrilled to learn about a new, time-saving sport that is catching on in schools to encourage students to read."

He even tweeted his own addition to the challenge:

Read more: Bill Gates gives away $4.6bn in Microsoft shares to charity