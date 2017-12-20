Emma Haslett

The IMF has downgraded expectations for UK GDP growth this year, saying developments in Brexit negotiations remaining a "key uncertainty" for the economy.

In a statement this morning, the organisation said GDP growth will hit 1.6 per cent this year, down from the 1.7 per cent it had originally expected, and will "remain around one and a half per cent next year", with inflation gradually falling from last month's peak of 3.1 per cent.

In October the IMF downgraded its expectations for UK growth from two per cent to 1.7 per cent.

However, it added a breakdown in Brexit negotiations, a decline in liquidity in the corporate bond market, high valuations of commercial real estate and housing and lower household savings rate were the biggest risks to economic growth.

Brexit hit

The organisation said Brexit has the potential to "reshape" the economy, with changes to trade, regulations and the labour market affecting the futures of agriculture, manufacturing and services.

It highlighted the plight of the financial services sector, which makes up seven per cent of GDP and accounts for 10 per cent of tax revenues and 14 per cent of exports.

"[The sector] may be particularly affected in the absence of an agreement that allows the majority of EU-facing financial services currently provided from the UK to remain there," it said.

Read more: UK economy is main laggard as IMF hikes global growth