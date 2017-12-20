Oliver Gill

Worried about how you are going to shift the Christmas pounds you're currently piling on?

Well, a new app allowing access to a raft of personal trainers from the comfort of your living room has just secured $3.2m (£2.4m) of funding from the co-founders of Innocent smoothies among others.

The brainchild of Qubit founders, Fiit is a mobile app that connects users to specialist fitness classes through their TVs. A strap worn across the chest tracks performance and allows fanatics to compete against friends and strangers alike.

Richard Reed, who co-founded Innocent and now backs the likes of Deliveroo and Graze through investment vehicle JamJar, called Fiit "one of the most exciting companies I have seen since [since starting up]".

He added: "They have noticed a gap in the health and fitness industry and are set to disrupt the traditional model, offering a unique platform providing unparalleled consumer choice and access."

There have been a number of recent sports app success stories in recent years, with the likes of Strava and Zwift growing quickly and attracting tens of millions in new capital.

Fiit co-founder Daniel Shellard said:

Traditional gyms and studios have limitations for most people because they haven't successfully broken down the barriers to regular exercise and don't easily fit into people's busy lives. Boutique studios are expensive and elitist.

"At Fiit we are focussed on the future of fitness, and plan to make it addictive by combining the motivation of a world-class studio experience with the convenience of a home workout powered by the fitness stars people follow."

The funding round was led by Connect Venture and was also supported by Rooks Nest Ventures and Westminster Capital.

Connect Ventures partner Sitar Teli said: "Fiit combines the intensity of boutique fitness classes with the convenience of an on-demand platform, motivation from real-time feedback and social competition."

