Rebecca Smith

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has today announced three new routes from London Luton Airport as the Hungarian airline's expansion plans in the capital continue to take off.

The new routes are to the Greek capital Athens, the Icelandic town of Keflavik and the Italian city of Bari, which will start in spring 2018, and are on sale now from £26.99 one way.

Wizz Air also said it will up the frequency on its Larnaca, Cyprus route to 10 flights a week.

Read more: Wizz Air eyes greater London expansion as it scoops Monarch's Luton slots

The airline has been focusing on bolstering its operations at London Luton, since opening a base there in June, and plans to increase its fleet size from one to seven aircraft next year.

In October, Wizz Air announced it would set up a UK subsidiary in order to guarantee it will be able to keep operating flights in the UK after Brexit.

And last month, it picked up more Luton take-off and landing slots left by collapsed airline Monarch, saying the acquisition would allow it to further improve its "competitive position" in the London market. It also unveiled five new routes to Cyprus, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia and Albania.

Wizz Air chief executive, József Váradi, said:

2017 has been a milestone year for Wizz at London Luton and we continue to invest in our operations there. The new routes announced today expand our network from London Luton to 45 routes to 22 countries, giving our customers the opportunity to travel to a wide variety of destinations at the lowest prices. Those lowest prices mean we continue to stimulate inbound and outbound traffic and allocate capacity to cover unserved routes, further diversifying our network and consolidating our position at London Luton.

Destination Days Start date One-way fares from Athens, Greece Daily 29 April 2018 £26.99 Keflavik, Iceland Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays until 16 September and then becomes daily 29 April 2018 £26.99 Bari, Italy Wednesdays, Sundays until 18 April and then becomes Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays 25 March 2018 £26.99

Read more: Wizz Air has just announced big expansion plans for London