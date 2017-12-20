This is William Hill's new chairman

Emma Haslett

William Hill has named Roger Devlin as its new chairman, to replace Gareth Davis as chairman when he steps down next year.

The bookie said Devlin will join the board on 1 February and replace Davis as chairman at the beginning of April.

Devlin is currently chairman of Marston's, the brewer, as well as Sports Information Systems, of which William Hill has a 19.5 per cent stake.

He is also a non-exec director of the Football Association - but the company said he will step down from his positions at Sports Information Systems and the FA next year.

He has previously held roles at Hilton, which owned William Hill rival Ladbrokes at the time.

"Roger Devlin has extensive experience as a listed company chairman, in the City from his early days in corporate finance and across his sector relevant appointments at Hilton Group, Gamesys and SIS," said Sir Roy Gardner, senior independent director at William Hill.

"We look forward to him joining as chairman and continuing the strong recent progress the group has made under Gareth's chairmanship."

Davis added: "I will be working closely with Roger Devlin in the coming months to introduce him to the business before I step down as planned and I wish Roger all the best for his future at what is a great company."

Shares rose 0.3 per cent to 314.7p in early trading.

Read more: William Hill has backed off this Canadian gambling firm