Ross McLean

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has distanced himself from speculation linking out-of-favour centre-half David Luiz with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Luiz has not featured for Chelsea in the top flight since the club’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to Roma in October. Conte has denied a falling out but Luiz will not play in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup last-eight clash against Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old, who is a reported target for Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal, is currently sidelined with a knee injury and Conte expects him to be out for another three weeks, which would coincide with the opening of the window.

“I don’t read, I don’t listen to this,” said Conte. “I don’t hear anything about this. I don’t read about my speculation and about the others. He’s out [against Bournemouth]. He’s not available. David Luiz has a very old injury [and will be back] maybe three weeks.”

Conte has confirmed that striker Alvaro Morata is again likely to miss out with Michy Batshuayi in line to start against the Cherries, while youngsters Dujon Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu are all set to feature.