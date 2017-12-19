Ross McLean

Rookie seamer Craig Overton has backed England to find the necessary fight in the remaining dead rubbers against Australia to avoid a humiliating Ashes whitewash for the second tour in succession.

England head to Melbourne for the fourth Test, which starts on Boxing Day, 3-0 down in the five-match series after surrendering their grip on the urn with a thrashing by an innings and 41 runs at Perth on Monday.

The scale of the defeats suffered by England have given rise to fears that Australia could consign the tourists to a 5-0 mauling for the third Ashes tour out of the last four, dating back to 2006-07. Overton, however, remains defiant.

“It [losing 5-0] is looming in the background but we’re still pretty confident that we’ve competed in this series and we’re not far off winning games, they’ve just performed better for longer periods,” said Overton.

“We’re still fighting to get that result and show everybody what we can do out here. It’s tough. Obviously they’re a good side in their home conditions and their bowlers are suited to playing out here with the pace they’ve got.

"We need to find a little bit more in our side and score a few more runs and take a few more wickets.”

Overton, who made his Test debut in the clash at Adelaide, admits that he is a major doubt for the Melbourne showdown after being hit in the ribs by a Pat Cummins bouncer at the Waca.

“We’re going to be reassessing in the next couple of days and going from there,” added Overton, who has taken six wickets at an average of 37.66 during the series so far.

“At the minute there’s quite a lot of swelling around the ribs but it’s seeing if that settles down quickly. Melbourne might be tough but there’s still a chance for Sydney.”