Swedish bedding giant Hilding Anders today came to the rescue of stricken UK bedding and furniture retailer Feather & Black.

Saving 104 jobs across the country, Hilding Anders bought 17 of Feather & Black's 20 UK stores from the firm's administrators.

But 19 jobs will go, with three stores and five concessions to be closed.

High-end firm Feather & Black (F&B) collapsed into administration at the end of last month, citing a big fall in consumer confidence. Its failure came days after sister company Multiyork was also called in administrators.

And with Duff & Phelps, in charge of both firms, struggling to find a buyer for Multiyork, fears grew Feather & Black may encounter similar problems.

“I am very excited by this opportunity to re-enter the UK market with F&B," said Hilding Anders chairman and group chief executive Pepyn Dinandt.

Hilding Anders is planning to retain the F&B branding.

Duff & Phelps joint administrator Allan Graham called the sale "a tremendous result for the business".

He added:

The joint administrators continued to trade Feather & Black in administration with a view to finding a purchaser for the business as a going concern, so we are delighted that we have been able to secure a future for the brand, the business and over 100 employees who work for the retailer.

