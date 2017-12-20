Today's City Moves cover infrastructure, wealth management and real estate. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

KPMG

KPMG International has announced that Richard Threlfall (pictured) will succeed James Stewart as global head of infrastructure, effective 1 January. Richard will be supported by Stephen Beatty, who is appointed as non-executive chair of the practice, and Julian Vella, the current head of the infrastructure practice in Asia Pacific. James Stewart has moved into a new role as vice chair of KPMG in the UK. Previously, Richard served as global head of public transport and head of infrastructure, building and construction at KPMG in the UK and Stephen led the Infrastructure practice for the Americas region and the Indian firm. Stephen will also continue to serve as the global chair for the KPMG Cities Center of Excellence. Richard has over 20 years’ experience in infrastructure policy, strategy and financing. Before joining KPMG, he was at Citigroup, and prior to that was employed as a civil servant at the Department for Transport.

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management has appointed Matthew Spencer as a managing director and UK head of intermediaries and multi-family offices (MFOs), continuing a build out in the market that started with the appointment of Michael Morley as CEO of the UK business in July. Spencer was most recently head of business development at Coutts, the UK’s largest private bank, from December 2014 to date. He was previously head of intermediaries management between 2007 and 2014 at Credit Suisse in the UK and in Zurich. He is a member of the Securities Institute and is a judge for WealthBriefing Swiss and European Awards.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Andrew Hawkins as an international partner and senior leader within its London capital markets team, starting in summer 2018. Andrew is joining Cushman & Wakefield from JLL, where he was head of City capital markets. Hawkins spent more than 21 years at JLL, the last 11 of which have been working in the City of London where he has closed over £10bn of deals, advising sovereign wealth funds, REITs, institutional investors and private investors on some of London’s most-significant investment and development deals. These include: the two largest tower developments in the City, 22 Bishopsgate, EC3 and One Undershaft, EC3; KPMG’s Sale & Leaseback, 15 Canada Square and the HSBC Tower, 8 Canada Square, Canary Wharf. In his new role at Cushman & Wakefield, he will work closely with International Partners Martin Lay and Richard Womack, who jointly lead the 25-strong London Capital Markets team.

