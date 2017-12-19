Joe Hall

Championship club Barnsley say they are entering "an exciting chapter" after being taken over by a consortium featuring "Moneyball" stats guru Billy Beane.

Chinese mogul Chien Lee and US businesspeople Paul Conway and Grace Hung will take a majority holding in the club while entrepreneur Neerav Parekh is also part of the investment group.

Lee's NewCity Capital and Pacific Media Group, led by Conway and Hung, have assumed control from long-standing owner Patrick Cryne after a deal was ratified by the English Football League.

Cryne wrote to fans of the South Yorkshire club in September to reveal he was suffering from terminal cancer.

In a statement the club said that Cryne believes the new owners have "all the synergies, skills and resources needed to make a success of the future" of team.

Chien Lee bought a majority stake in French Ligue 1 club Nice last year, where Conway is also a director, and is believed to be interested in building up a global network of clubs which can pool resources.

The deal was brokered by UK-based M&A firm Blackbridge.

Beane's presence at the club will raise interest from followers of his career in baseball, where his pioneering use of statistics with the unfancied Oakland A's became the subject of the film Moneyball in which he was played by Brad Pitt.

Further details on the consortium's plans for the club will be detailed in a press conference next week.

"Similar to our investment in OGC Nice, we expect to further enhance the academy, playing squad, commercial operations and fan experience of Barnsley Football Club," said Conway.

"Barnsley has some of the most passionate fans in England and we look forward to meeting many of its supporters in the upcoming weeks."