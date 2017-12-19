Courtney Goldsmith

The UK's pension lifeboat has said it plans to vote against Toys R Us' proposed restructuring, putting more than 3,000 jobs at risk.

The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) wants the toy giant to pay £9m into its pension to fill a black hole, despite Toys R Us yesterday saying it did not have the cash to make such a payment.

Failure to agree a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), a deal whereby creditors restructure the company's finances, which requires the support of the PPF, could put the retailer at risk of administration, meaning thousands of jobs losses.

Under the current proposal, Toys R Us plans to shut around 26 stores, renegotiate leases and cut 500 jobs.

Malcolm Weir, director of restructuring and insolvency at the PPF, said the PPF submitted its proxy vote on the proposed CVA, indicating they intended to vote against the proposals.

"Since the company lodged the CVA proposals we have spent significant time and effort, with the help of PwC, assessing the current and future financial position of the company to ensure the pension scheme would not be weakened by the CVA, leading to an even bigger claim on the PPF and its levy payers further down the line.

“Given the position of the company, we strongly believe seeking assurances for the pension scheme is reasonable given the deficit in the scheme and questions about the overall position of the company.

“We remain in dialogue with the company and their advisers and we are able to amend our vote if suitable assurances provided.”

