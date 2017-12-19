Stephen Frost

Alan Joyce and Donald Trump. Two white men that have defined diversity and inclusion this year.

One navigated his role as chief executive of a major airline to champion the successful Australian gay marriage referendum. The other banned Muslims from entering the United States and Trans people from serving in the Armed Forces.

One opened up possibilities for employees, one closed them down.

Gender agenda

Time magazine made the women who have broken the appalling silence over sexual harassment their “people of the year”, but it was Trump and Weinstein that drove the agenda in 2017.

In response to Trump’s inauguration, millions of women (and men) marched in Washington DC.

Little did we know at the time how much of a precursor this would be to the revelations of sexual harassment to come.

In February, Democrat women wore white to Trump’s first address to congress in order to protest against his treatment of women.

In July, we saw a striking gender pay gap at the BBC, and the year ended with scandals from both Hollywood and UK parliament, while the #MeToo campaign highlighted the extent of sexual harassment worldwide.

Race and representation

In March, Geert Wilders was defeated in Dutch elections. But in April, Marine Le Pen became the first ever National Front candidate to make the second round of the French Presidential election.

The UK’s General Election in June resulted in our most diverse parliament ever. But we also saw terrorist attacks in both Manchester and London, which once again raised tension in our communities.

Such questions weren’t raised after the Las Vegas shooting by a white man, despite it being the deadliest mass shooting perpetrated by a lone gunman in US history.

In August, white supremacists marched through Charlottesville, resulting in death when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters.

This year, we’ve seen white terrorists kill more people in the UK and US than those purporting to be Muslim.

Gay rights

There was the anniversary of the tragic Orlando nightclub shooting in June, but some better news later in the year with 27 July marking 50 years since Homosexuality Legislation was outlawed in the UK.

Elsewhere in the world, equal marriage legislation passed in Germany and Australia.

Refugees and social mobility

The Grenfell Tower fire raised profound questions about social justice in the middle of one of the wealthiest parts of the capital.

In September, the UK government launched an investigation into reports that EU nationals were being illegally blocked from applying for jobs and renting properties. This Brexit climate is set to be a significant workplace issue in 2018 as we approach the March 2019 deadline.

Everyone has a gender, a race, a sexuality, and this year raised profound questions for all of us as we think about our identity in the workplace.

But not all of us sufficiently empathise with those at the bottom of the social spectrum, such as refugees or those with a disability who lost their state support this year.

Over two million Brits have petitioned the UK government to ban Trump’s visit to the UK next year. Apparently he’s coming. Buckle up - it’s going to be quite a year, again.