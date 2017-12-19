Lucy White

The robots will soon be taking over call centres, as a company which develops consumer-focused artificial intelligence today nabbed almost $15m (£11.2m) of funding.

San Francisco-based DigitalGenius, which works with companies including Unilever, KLM Airlines and Eurostar, has raised $14.75m of series A funding from a number of firms including London's MMC Ventures.

The business, which has now raised $26m to date, powers more than 35 businesses' contact centres across the world, making it a leader in "deep learning" applications in the consumer services industry.

“Our technology works as an intelligence layer on top of existing customer service platforms to automate and significantly speed up case resolution, transforming the way work is being done in contact centres," said DigitalGenius's founder and chief executive Dmitry Aksenoov.

The business launched its first government partnership this year with Buckinghamshire's Aylesbury Vale District Council. It automatically routes cases and predicts reason codes for the council's contact staff, and suggests automatically generated responses for case workers to use. DigitalGenius says it has reduced the time residents wait for a response from the council from eight minutes to three minutes.

With KLM, DigitalGenius has analysed a history of customer questions and answers and can now offer a predicted answer instantly to queries.

Today the business also announced it had appointed Roque Versace, former head of sales at the customer relationship management tool Salesforce, as chief revenue officer to drive further growth for the company.

DigitalGenius wants to use the investment from today's funding round, led by Germany's Global Founders Capital, to broaden the range of processes it can automate, theoretically helping client businesses improve the efficiency of their workforce.

