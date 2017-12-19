Joe Hall

World champion sprinter Justin Gatlin has denied doping and sacked coach Dennis Mitchell following allegations that the trainer offered to supply performance-enhancing drugs.

Anti-doping authorities have begun an investigation into Gatlin and his circle after a Daily Telegraph report alleged that Mitchell and athletics agent Robert Wagner offered to supply and administer banned substances to undercover reporters at the American's Florida training camp.

Gatlin said he was "shocked and surprised" by the allegations against Mitchell and Wagner, both of whom deny the report's claims.

The 35-year-old has served two doping bans in the past but has enjoyed a late career resurgence and beat Usain Bolt at this year's World Championships in London — the last competitive 100m sprint of the Jamaican's career.

"I am not using and have not used PED's," Gatlin wrote on Instagram.

"I was shocked and surprised to learn that my coach would have anything to do with even the appearance of these current accusations.

"I fired him as soon as I found out about this. All legal options are on the table as I will not allow others to lie about me like this.

"I have no further comments as it is now a legal matter. They will next hear from my lawyer."

Telegraph reporters secretly recorded Mitchell and Wagner, who has represented Gatlin, claiming that the use of performance enhancing drugs was still widespread in athletics as athletes could use drugs that can't be detected by tests.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) — recently set up by athletics governing body the IAAF to combat doping — are probing the allegations.

“These allegations are very serious and strike at the heart of the integrity of athletics," said AIU head Brett Clothier.

"The IAAF anti-doping code and code of conduct applies not just to athletes, but also athlete support personnel. The Athletics Integrity Unit will be investigating this matter in co-operation with Usada and we hope the Daily Telegraph will provide information to assist.

“The use of new methodologies and designer drugs has always been a challenge for the anti-doping movement and this continues to this day. In this era, we understand that we cannot rely on testing alone to defend the sport against doping and so the AIU is both building its investigations and intelligence capability and implementing an intelligence based re-testing policy to meet such challenges.”

IAAF president Lord Coe, who suggested during the World Championships that Gatlin should have been banned for life following past doping violations, called the Telegraph allegations "extremely serious".