Rebecca Smith

Just 418 employers of some 9,000 that need to publish their gender pay gap information have done so ahead of the April deadline.

And the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today unveiled its plans to crack down on companies that fail to comply with the deadline set by the government, warning of unlimited fines and convictions.

The government's new reporting regulations were put in place in April 2017, and they require large companies, or those with more than 250 employees, to publicly disclose the size of their gender pay gap.

The EHRC has now set out its enforcement policy for consultation, saying that while it will take steps to encourage compliance and engage informally with employers that are in breach of the regulations as the first step, it will ultimately enforce all employers that do not publish the information.

The policy will be open for consultation from today until 2 February 2018, says the EHRC plans to enforce its range of powers:

The punishments facing firms that fail to publish their gender pay gap The EHRC may investigate suspected breaches of the regulations by private and voluntary sector employers and offer them the opportunity to enter into a formal agreement to comply as an alternative to continuing with the investigation

It may issue unlawful act notices against employers that do not accept the offer of an agreement and who are found to have breached the regulations as a result of the investigation. These will require firms to comply with an action plan which can be enforced through court orders

It may seek summary convictions and an unlimited fine to those who still refuse to comply with a court order

The chief executive of the Commission, Rebecca Hilsenrath, said: