Just 418 employers of some 9,000 that need to publish their gender pay gap information have done so ahead of the April deadline.
And the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today unveiled its plans to crack down on companies that fail to comply with the deadline set by the government, warning of unlimited fines and convictions.
The government's new reporting regulations were put in place in April 2017, and they require large companies, or those with more than 250 employees, to publicly disclose the size of their gender pay gap.
The EHRC has now set out its enforcement policy for consultation, saying that while it will take steps to encourage compliance and engage informally with employers that are in breach of the regulations as the first step, it will ultimately enforce all employers that do not publish the information.
The policy will be open for consultation from today until 2 February 2018, says the EHRC plans to enforce its range of powers:
|The punishments facing firms that fail to publish their gender pay gap
|
The chief executive of the Commission, Rebecca Hilsenrath, said:
The law now says employers must be transparent about pay for women, and our regulatory role is to make sure this happens.
We will educate employers about their responsibilities and hope to see widespread compliance. If that doesn’t happen, we won’t hesitate to resort to our more stringent legal powers - including enforcing unlimited fines and convictions.