Tuesday 19 December 2017 10:31am

These are the holiday destinations where sterling buys more as 2017 ends

 
Jasper Jolly
Tourism In Turkey Continues To Struggle As Russia Lifts Travel Ban
Turkey's tourism economy has suffered from political instability (Source: Getty)

Sterling has strengthened considerably over the past year, after hitting rock bottom in October 2016, boosting the amount Britons can spend on holiday.

The pound has risen in value by more than one per cent against 29 popular foreign currencies for holidays, according to analysis by travel money firm No1 Currency.

Of major holiday destinations the best performance has come against the Turkish lira, which has fallen by more than 17 per cent since the start of 2016 against the pound after political unrest and concerns over economics policy.

However, sterling is still down by 3.5 per cent in 2017 against the euro, the currency in many of the most popular holiday destinations for Britons.

The purchasing power of the pound abroad remains far below levels seen directly before the EU referendum: the Bank of England’s trade-weighted sterling measure shows the currency remains more than 10 per cent lower than 23 June 2016.

Nevertheless, as some of the risks from the Brexit process have passed, sterling has staged a partial recovery from the depths seen at the end of last year.

Here are the currencies against which the pound has performed best during 2017.

Currency

Currency per Pound (2016) (19 Dec)

Currency per Pound (2017) (19 Dec)

Percentage increase

1

Turkish Lira

4.37

5.13

17.39%

2

Costa Rican Colon

675.47

757.67

12.16%

3

Sri Lankan Rupee

185.07

205.12

10.83%

4

Indonesian Rupiah

16622

18176.89

9.49%

5

Kenyan Shilling

126.62

138.03

9.01%

6

Cambodian Riel

4990.81

5432.49

8.84%

7

Vietnamese Dong

27965.41

30421.06

8.78%

8

Philippine Peso

62.07

67.5

8.74%

9

Hong Kong Dollar

9.64

10.47

8.60%

10

Caribbean Dollar

3.35

3.61

7.76%

11

Barbadian Dollar

2.48

2.67

7.66%

12

American Dollar

1.24

1.33

7.25%

13

Cuban Peso

1.24

1.33

7.25%

14

Bahamian Dollar

1.24

1.33

7.25%

15

NZ Dollar

1.78

1.9

6.74%

16

Colombian Peso

3738.43

3988.14

6.67%

17

Brazilian Real

4.19

4.4

5.01%

18

Jamaican Dollar

159.79

167.19

4.63%

19

Fijian Dollar

2.63

2.75

4.56%

20

Peruvian Sol

4.21

4.39

4.27%

21

Norwegian Krone

10.74

11.19

4.18%

22

Japanese Yen

144.81

150.76

4.10%

23

Swiss Franc

1.26

1.31

3.96%

24

Canadian Dollar

1.66

1.72

3.61%

25

Chinese Renminbi

8.63

8.84

2.43%

26

Australian Dollar

1.7

1.74

2.35%

27

Russian Rouble

76.79

78.4

2.09%

28

Indian Rupee

84.73

85.76

1.21%

29

Mexican Peso

25.3

25.54

0.94%

30

Egyptian Pound

23.71

23.92

0.88%

