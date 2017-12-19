Lorna Smith

Just 100 days ago last Friday, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) suffered one of the most severe hurricanes the territory has witnessed in recent history.

Category five Irma, and later Maria, left buildings and critical infrastructure severely damaged.

Being an international business and finance centre that mediates over $1.5 trillion of investment globally, some feared the worst as we witnessed the scale of the damage in the wake of the storms.

However, thanks to a number of key developments and initiatives, we are proud to say that our “open for business” sign is still standing, and 100 days on we are building back better.

Given its strategic importance to the BVI’s immediate and long-term success, financial services have been designated a priority area in the government’s recovery plan.

Furthermore, thanks to an immediate activation of business continuity plans, the financial services sector was able to continue either on the island or via international networks from day one.

This was crucial in ensuring minimal disruption for clients of firms based in the BVI.

As we worked to bring power and communications back online in the initial days following the storm, we were also ensuring that the BVI company register continued to function.

In fact, company incorporations have continued amidst the rebuilding work, with the figures for Q3 2017 rising to 413,273, compared to 395,684 for Q2 incorporations. This is impressive given that both hurricanes struck in September.

In the first few days, we also worked diligently to move the commercial division of the High Court to neighbouring St. Lucia.

In its temporary home, the High Court has been hearing matters since the end of September. Plans are now underway for the Court and its judges to return to the BVI early in the new year.

The hurricanes also didn’t stop our professionals on and off island facilitating significant deals.

For example, the BVI office of law firm Ogier acted for Suez on its $3.4bn acquisition of GE Water, while fellow law firm Conyers Dill & Pearman advised Despegar, a Latin American online travel company, on its IPO just weeks after one of the hurricanes.

As we said at the time, the BVI might have been temporarily down, but it was certainly not out.

As we look forward, “build back better” is our mantra. It means two things. First, that reconstruction is designed so that the BVI is more resilient against hurricanes of Irma and Maria’s scale.

The sad fact is that we can expect storms of this magnitude more frequently in the future, so we have to be prepared.

Second, it speaks to improving our capacity as a business centre, so that we maintain a competitive advantage once the rebuilding is complete.

Undoubtedly, challenges persist, but so far I have been delighted at the resilience and speed at which firms have adapted and continued to provide world-class advice and services to clients around the world.

Fundamentally, while the hurricanes wrought significant damage and disruption, make no mistake: the BVI remains open for business now and for the future.