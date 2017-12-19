Rebecca Smith

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced members employed on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will strike for 24 hours on New Year's Eve over a breakdown in industrial relations.

Cleaners, security staff and travel safe officers employed by contractor ISS will walk out on 31 December from 6am, with the RMT saying a row had broken out over the failure to hold meaningful pay talks.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “We are supporting our members’ strike action in a bid to force management to properly adhere to the agreed negotiating machineries and stop trying to impose fundamental changes to working conditions.



“RMT reps have continually chased management to resolve the dispute but the company are blatantly ignoring the union’s concerns."

ISS has been approached for comment.

Mark Davis, interim general manager of DLR, said: "This issue is between Keolis Amey Docklands and their cleaning and security staff and will not have an impact on our customers or the DLR service. We urge all parties to sit down and talk through the issues to try and resolve them as soon as possible.”

If the strikes affect service it would form another travel headache in the capital over the festive period, with a hefty batch of upgrade work planned, and strikes planned in separate rows on Greater Anglia and South Western Railway too.

Workers on South Western Railway also strike on New Year's Eve, while a walkout is set for the 27 December on Greater Anglia in rows over the role of the guard.

Network Rail has reminded passengers it is planning bumper work which will mean Paddington has no train services running between 24 December and 27 December, with a reduced timetable between 28 December and 1 January 2018.

The likes of London Bridge, Charing Cross, Cannon Street and Waterloo East will also see closures, while services won't be running between Blackfriars and St Pancras International from 23 December to 1 January while work continues on the Thameslink programme.

Mark Carne, Network Rail's chief executive said: "A number of massively complex and hugely challenging projects are on the home straight. These will bring faster journeys, more comfort and greater reliability to millions of people who rely on the railway.

"Christmas is the quietest period for train travel. Our team, therefore, will be out in force throughout the festive period improving the railway. While we are keeping 95 per cent of the network open, some routes will be affected by our upgrade works. Please make your travel plans before setting off."

