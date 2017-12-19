Oliver Gill

Network Rail, the state-backed company which operates the UK's rail infrastructure, has been slapped with a £181m compensation bill for unplanned delays by Britain's train companies.

Cash raked in by the nation's rail operators has rocketed, increasing from £108m in the previous year, according to figures released this week.

Govia franchises including Southern, Thameslink and Southeastern charged Network Rail a total of £79m in the year to November 2017.

The latest bill is more than three times what was doled out to train firms in 2012. In previous years only a fraction of the payments from Network Rail have been passed on to customers.

Govia Thameslink – which incorporates Southern, Govia Thameslink and Gatwick Express among others – received the biggest chunk of compensation, some £46m – double the £23m the firm received last year.

Another Govia-owned franchise, Southeastern, came in second place, receiving £33m in compensation. Third in line was another London-servicing firm, South West Trains, which was paid £32.6m for delays caused by Network Rail.

Govia, which is co-owned by FTSE 250 firm Go-Ahead, has been the subject of months industrial action on Britain's railways over the last two years.

Schedule eight and four

Network Rail, which is struggling under a £40bn-plus debt pile, must pay train firms for delays which are both planned and unplanned.

While today's figures relate to unplanned delays, the bill for planned disruption this year is yet to be revealed – last year Network Rail handed over £316m to rail firms.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the UK's train firms, insisted the payments are "more akin to a service level agreement". In other words, when train punctuality exceeds expectations, rail firms pay Network Rail rather than the other way round.

While Network Rail publishes what it pays to rail firms, there is no requirement for the rail firms to publish what they then pay to customers.

However, last year, the Department for Transport released figures for the year to March 2015 showing train companies passed only a fraction of the money they received from Network Rail onto customers. For example, Southern paid out £1.6m in delay repay compensation during the same time it stung Network Rail for £28.6m.

Network Rail declined to comment. Go-Ahead has not responded to a request for comment.

