Caitlin Morrison

Lawrence Kenwright, founder of hotel business Signature Living, has experienced the highest highs and lowest lows of running one's own company.

He made millions with his first venture, then lost it all, then built himself back up, and he joined us in the studio to tell us how it all happened.

We got the scoop on how to plan a perfect hen party, what you need to remember when you're trying to make a comeback, and why the UK is headed for another financial crisis.

N.B. There is some light swearing in this week's episode.

