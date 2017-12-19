Emma Haslett

Jeremy Corbyn has said there is likely to be another general election in the UK within the next 12 months - and added he "will probably win".

In an interview with Grazia magazine, his first with a women's magazine, Corbyn said he is "ready to be Prime Minister tomorrow".

During the interview, the Labour leader also took a balanced view on Brexit campaigning, saying "some where extremely irresponsible in what they did and said", but adding: "we have to recognise it was the largest participation of people in an electoral process ever in Britain and they chose to leave."

However, he stopped short of supporting forerunner Tony Blair's calls for a second referendum.

"I think we should continue putting pressure on the government to allow a transition period to develop, because at the moment we’re in danger of getting into a complete mess in March 2019," he said.

Corbyn also took the opportunity to defend Labour's record on sexual harassment allegations. On Sunday it was embroiled in a new scandal after it was revealed an MP who had been accused of pestering a young woman was not being investigated by the party.

"We’re not dealing with huge numbers," said Corbyn.

"We’re dealing with some cases and they are of course disturbing when you get them. But we have a process, including a confidential hotline and an independent person to investigate. I’m utterly determined all Labour Party events will be a safe place for women to go to."

Read more: Corbyn doesn’t want to replicate the City – he wants to destroy it