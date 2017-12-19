This business person is favourite to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house

It's not often the worlds of business and Brother collide, but that's about to change.
Ultimo founder Michelle Mone is the 10/11 favourite to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2018, according to Paddy Power.
She is followed by Laura Simpson, described by the bookmaker as "Wayne Rooney’s drink-drive companion", who is 5/4 to feature on the show.
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! winner Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is odds-on to head into the house at 5/6, with Katie Price and Michaella McCollum, one half of the 'Peru Two', both at 6/4.
Some politicians appear on the list too - Diane Abbott is at 100/1, and the Prime Minister is at 500/1.
A spokesman for Paddy Power said: "How does Toff follow a stint of sleeping amongst snakes in the jungle? By, erm, sleeping amongst snakes in the CBB house.
"With the show based on a political anniversary, could PM Theresa May be convinced to appear? At least that way she’d be favourite to secure a CB-Brexit."
The show will begin with an all-female cast next year, to mark 100 years since women won the right to vote.
Here's a full list of the favourites:
CBB odds to enter the house
10/11 Michelle Mone
5/6 Georgia Toffolo
5/4 Laura Simpson
6/4 Katie Price
6/4 Michealla McCollum
2/1 Debbie McGee
2/1 India Willoughby
5/1 Rebekah Vardy
8/1 Mollie King
10/1 Stacey Flounders
10/1 Lily Allen
10/1 Zoella
12/1 Colleen Rooney
50/1 Meghan Markle
100/1 Diane Abbott
500/1 Theresa May