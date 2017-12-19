Tuesday 19 December 2017 8:20am

Leaky McLeakface? The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier is taking on water

 
Caitlin Morrison
The First In Class Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth Is Prepared For Sea Trials
The HMS Queen Elizabeth is taking on water (Source: Getty)

The UK's newest aircraft carrier has sprung a leak just weeks after being commissioned by the Queen.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is taking on water because of a faulty seal on one of its propeller shafts. The ship has been taking on up to 200 litres of sea water per hour as a result, the Sun reported.

The problem was identified during sea trials of the 65,000 tonne ship, which cost £3.1bn and is the Royal Navy's largest ever warship.

"This is scheduled for repair while she is alongside at Portsmouth," a Royal Navy spokesman said. "It does not prevent her from sailing again and her sea trials programme will not be affected."

Chris Parry, a former senior Royal Navy officer, told Sky News: "Every ship takes on water. That’s why you have pumps.

"When you get a brand new car not everything’s perfect, you have to send it back to the garage to get a few things tweaked. This is exactly in that bracket."

