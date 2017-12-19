Leaky McLeakface? The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier is taking on water

Caitlin Morrison

The UK's newest aircraft carrier has sprung a leak just weeks after being commissioned by the Queen.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is taking on water because of a faulty seal on one of its propeller shafts. The ship has been taking on up to 200 litres of sea water per hour as a result, the Sun reported.

The problem was identified during sea trials of the 65,000 tonne ship, which cost £3.1bn and is the Royal Navy's largest ever warship.

"This is scheduled for repair while she is alongside at Portsmouth," a Royal Navy spokesman said. "It does not prevent her from sailing again and her sea trials programme will not be affected."

Chris Parry, a former senior Royal Navy officer, told Sky News: "Every ship takes on water. That’s why you have pumps.

"When you get a brand new car not everything’s perfect, you have to send it back to the garage to get a few things tweaked. This is exactly in that bracket."