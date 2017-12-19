Morning rush hour disruption at London Waterloo

Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on services in and out of London Waterloo station this morning, due to an earlier signal problem.

National Rail said South Western Railway services are subject to delays following a complete loss of signalling between Mortlake and Barnes all lines have now reopened.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10am.

"South Western Railway are working hard to recover the train service and this means trains may have to be cancelled, altered or revised at short notice. Some services may also be diverted via an alternative route or terminated and may start from a different location," the rail operator said.

"If you require any assistance with your journey please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point."