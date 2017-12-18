Ross McLean

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has declared his side’s Premier League relegation worries over after the Toffees continued their renaissance under the former England boss by coming from behind to beat lowly Swansea.

The Merseyside outfit have now won five of their last six matches across all competitions after strikes from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and ex-Swansea playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, together with a Wayne Rooney penalty, dispatched the struggling Swans, despite Leroy Fer’s opener.

Far from looking over their shoulders, Everton, who were 18th when they sacked Ronald Koeman on 22 October, are now ninth and just six points adrift of Champions League-chasing Tottenham in seventh. Swansea, meanwhile, remain bottom, four points adrift of top-flight safety.

“Top half,” said Allardyce, when asked what his target was for the season after the third league win of his Everton tenure. “Not to get too carried away but delivering 13 points out of 15 is an outstanding feat from where we came from.

“A team that comes back from 1-0 down to win shows there is a lot of character, which was perhaps missing before I got here, but the character was there today when we needed it.”

Swansea stormed into the lead 10 minutes before the break with only their fifth away goal in the league this season as Tom Carroll’s corner was stabbed over the line by an unmarked Fer.

But Everton replied in first-half stoppage time after Roque Mesa felled Aaron Lennon in the penalty area. Rooney’s spot-kick was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski, only for Calvert-Lewin to fire home the rebound.

The Toffees completed their turnaround shortly after the hour mark as Rooney found Sigurdsson and the Iceland midfielder haunted his former employers by arrowing a venomous long-range drive beyond Fabianski.

Rooney was not to be denied his 10th league goal of the season and stepped forward after Jonjoe Kenny was tripped by Swansea full-back Martin Olsson to lash the resulting spot-kick past Fabianski.