Ross McLean

Four-time world champion Tony Martin has backtracked on comments made about supposed preferential treatment shown towards Britain’s Chris Froome by governing body the UCI following his adverse drugs test.

Froome was found to have double the legal dosage of asthma drug Salbutamol in his urine when tested at the Vuelta a Espana in September, a race he proceeded to win.

The 32-year-old Tour de France champion was then permitted to compete at the World Road Race Championships just weeks later, which Martin had initially branded a “scandal”, saying Froome had been granted “special status”.

Martin, however, has had a change of heart. The Sherman said: “I now understand that the UCI is managing this case in accordance with the rules and that Chris Froome did not get any special treatment.”

Froome has denied any wrongdoing and insists that he did not inhale more than the permitted dose. But the onus is now on him and Team Sky to explain the test result or face a possible ban.