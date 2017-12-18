"Multiple" deaths reported after Amtrak train derails in US

Courtney Goldsmith

Amtrak carriages fell onto a major motorway today after a train derailed in Washington state.

There were “multiple fatalities”, according to a police spokesperson, and nearly 100 people were injured.

Five vehicles and two trucks were involved in the accident as 13 of the train’s 14 carriages jumped the tracks. Some motorists were injured but none died, police said.

Amtrak president and co-chief executive Richard Anderson said: “On behalf of everyone at Amtrak, we are deeply saddened by all that has happened today. We will do everything in our power to support our passengers and crew and their families.”

The crash occurred on the first day Amtrak trains ran on a new route between Washington's Tacoma and Olympia.