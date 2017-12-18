Monday 18 December 2017 9:12pm

Police investigate hate crime against Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling

 
Raheem Sterling has scored five goals in his last eight Manchester City appearances (Source: Getty)

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have confirmed that officers are investigating an incident of alleged racially aggravated assault on Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling.

It is claimed that Sterling, 23, was kicked and racially abused as he arrived at City’s Etihad Campus on Saturday prior to his side’s 4-1 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

City have not made any comment on the matter, and while a formal complaint has yet to be registered, the matter is being treated as a “hate crime”.

“On Sunday 17 December 2017, police were made aware that a 23-year-old man had been subject to a racially aggravated assault on Clayton Lane on Saturday 16 December,” said a GMP spokesperson.

“While an official report has not yet been made, enquiries will be carried out and officers are treating it as a hate crime.”

Sterling has scored five goals in his last seven appearances as City have extended their lead at the league summit to 11 points.

