Frank Dalleres

Australia captain Steve Smith urged his team to pile further misery on beleaguered England by whitewashing them 5-0 after securing the Ashes on Monday.

Victory in the third Test by an innings and 41 runs saw the Aussies reclaim the urn with two matches to spare but Smith is in no mood to let up.

“We would love to win 5-0,” he said. “Right now I’m just really satisfied with what we’ve achieved in these first three Tests. It’s been remarkable.

Read more: Coach Bayliss keen to stay on despite England's Ashes defeat

“England have had a foot in the door for two games and we have been able to claw our way back. We kept the foot on the throat when we were on top.”

England have been whitewashed twice in their last three Ashes tours, in 2006-07 and on the most recent trip Down Under in 2013-14.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood took 5-48 in Perth, including the series-clinching wicket of Chris Woakes, and Smith singled out Australia’s prolific bowling attack for special praise.

“I am just so proud of the boys,” he added. “The bowlers have done a terrific job to get us the 20 wickets that we have needed in every game. We haven’t won a toss and we’ve probably had the toughest of the conditions as well.”

Read more: Chris Tremlett: I fear another 5-0 if England lose in Perth