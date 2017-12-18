Twitter bans Britain First as it cracks down on online hate

Emma Haslett

The leader of a British far-right group who was retweeted by Donald Trump has been banned by Twitter, as the social media giant continues its crackdown on online hate.

Campaign group Resisting Hate spotted Britain First leader Jayda Fransen's Twitter account had been suspended, alongside Britain First itself and Paul Golding, another leader of the group.

Last week Twitter unveiled new rules designed to "reduce hateful conduct and abusive behaviour".

In a blog post, the company said it will target accounts which "affiliate with organisations that use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes", as well as those which "glorify violence or the perpetrators of a violent act".

It also broadened its hateful conduct policy to usernames and profile information, as well as hateful imagery.

"If this type of content appears in header or profile images, we will now accept profile-level reports and require account owners to remove any violating media," it said.

Read more: Facebook and Twitter will cooperate with UK inquiry into Russian Brexit meddling

War of words

Last month a series of anti-Muslim videos posted by Fransen were retweeted by Trump, prompting a war of words with Theresa May after she said it was wrong of him to share the content.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Trump hit back, saying she should focus on "the destructive radical Islamic terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom".

But British politicians backed her up, with Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable describing Trump's words as an "insult", while mayor of London Sadiq Khan called for Trump's visit to the UK to be cancelled.

Read more: Far-right and anti-fascist groups clash in London protests