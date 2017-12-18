Alys Key

Harvey Nichols posted a £6.7m loss for the year, partly due to a costly refurbishment of its iconic Knightsbridge store.

The department store group recorded underlying earnings of £7.3m for the year to April, compared with £12m the year before.

Disruption from the redesign also meant areas of the store were closed at various points throughout the year, which partly contributed to flat sales of £194m.

This comes at a time when competitors such as Selfridges have reported a huge boost to luxury spending in the UK, especially London, due to an influx of overseas visitors.

Read more: Luxury tourism boom helps Selfridges deliver double-digit sales growth

Chief executive Stacey Cartwright said of the results: “This was a challenging year for the Group as we were undertaking the most demanding phase of our Knightsbridge store refurbishment.

"We are delighted to have completed the full refurbishment of the ground floor and have received excellent customer and industry reaction to our unique offer across beauty, accessories and fine jewellery.”

The group will be turning its attention to markets further afield in 2017, with the opening of a store in Doha, Qatar. This will bring the number of international stores to eight.

Read more: This super-rich family got a bumper dividend from Selfridges this year