Frank Dalleres

West Ham could be without attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal after he was charged with diving by the Football Association.

Lanzini is accused of cheating to win a penalty that led to the Hammers’ first goal in a 3-0 win against Stoke in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Argentinian has until 6pm on Tuesday to respond and will be banned for two matches if the charge is upheld.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes said Lanzini had “clearly dived”. He added of official Graham Scott: “Referees need to get match-defining decisions correct and he certainly didn’t get that one correct.”

West Ham boss David Moyes admitted the penalty decision had been “soft” but rejected suggestions that Lanzini had cheated. “I see it being tiredness at the end of it but I don’t see a dive,” said Moyes.

Everton striker Oumar Niasse became the first top-flight player to be banned under the new regulations last month after he was charged with diving against Crystal Palace.

Players can only be charged if a panel of three former referees unanimously agree that it was an act of cheating and that it led top either a penalty or a red card.

