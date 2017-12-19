Today's City Moves cover private lending, insurance, broking and tech. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Weatherbys Bank

Weatherbys Bank has appointed FTSE 100 chief executive David Bellamy as chairman. David is deeply respected and his experience in the financial services sector, his leadership skills, and his passion for innovation, growth, and trusted advice will make him an invaluable addition to the lender. His track record at St James’s Place speaks volumes for his ability, where, over the course of 11 years as chief executive, funds under management more than quadrupled to over £85bn. Johnny Weatherby had previously been chairman of the bank since its incorporation in 1994.

Endeavour

Endeavour Insurance Services, delegated authority specialist and Lloyd’s broker, announces the appointment of Chris Giles as non-executive chairman. Founder of PIB and EC3 Brokers, Giles is a well-known figure in the London and general insurance markets with a wealth of experience in successfully attracting investment and growing businesses. The appointment of Giles forms part of Endeavour’s wider acceleration strategy, which involves proactively expanding into new areas of risk and investing in innovative technology to modernise and streamline business processes.

Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt, the independent corporate broking, advisory and trading house focused on UK mid and small caps, has appointed Hywel Llewellyn as general counsel of its corporate division and as permanent secretary to its transaction oversight committee, effective immediately. Hywel joins from Deutsche Bank where he was senior legal counsel in the corporate finance division. Previously, he worked in JP Morgan Cazenove’s ECM & M&A Legal team in London and Hong Kong for 10 years, after beginning his career at Lovells in their capital markets team in 2004.

Coadec

The Coalition for a Digital Economy (Coadec), the independent advocacy group that serves as the policy voice for Britain’s technology-led startups and scale-ups, announced today that it has appointed Dominic Hallas as its new executive director. He joins Coadec from the Department for Exiting the European Union (DexEU), where he has served as policy lead on diplomatic strategy since March. Prior to joining DexEU, Dominic served as government liaison and communications director for the Bloomberg Philanthropies-run India Smart Cities Challenge. Earlier in his career, he served as an account manager for public policy consultancy Sovereign Strategy and as a political assistant at the City of York Council.

