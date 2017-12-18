Alys Key

Bristol-based pie business Pieminister has secured new funding to cope with price inflation and open new sites.

HSBC provided an additional £1.65m as the company to help expand capacity of its Bristol kitchen, which the company hopes will improve efficiencies and offset the impact of price inflation.

After opening a new Brixton site this month, two more will be added, taking the total number of restaurants and cafes to 16.

Pieminister also serves its pies in pubs across the UK, caters for weddings, and has a home range sold through major supermarkets Ocado.

Co-founder Jon Simon said: "Growth tends to conjure up new business challenges but the team at HSBC are always on hand to advise and guide us through; and this latest venture is no exception."

James Shepherd, HSBC's area director for Bristol praised Pieminister's "impressive track record", saying this made it easy to put a funding package in place for the growth plans.

