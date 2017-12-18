The British video games developer behind smash hits such as Sonic and Sega All Star Racing and Little Big Planet today announced plans for a £145m stock market float.
Sheffield-based Sumo Digital priced an Initial Public Offering on the Alternative Investment Market at 100p per share, with its listing to take place on Wednesday.
The company’s management and private equity house Perwyn will retain a 43 percent stake. Perwyn will realise a fast turnaround from some of its investment, raising £39.7m from the float just over a year after buying Sumo from private equity rival Northedge.
Set up in 2003 by former Gremlin and Infogames trio Carl Cavers, Paul Porter and Darren Mills, Sumo was bought by Northedge in 2014 before being snapped up by Perwyn in September 2016.
Cavers said the stock market float was “a significant step forward” in becoming a market leader in the video games sector.
He added: “We have had an overwhelmingly positive response to the IPO, which has been very well supported by blue chip institutional investors.
Being a quoted company in a fast-growing tech sector will, we believe, allow us to execute our strategy while continuing to put quality and creativity at the forefront of the products and services we deliver.
Behind the deal – with Zeus Capital’s Richard Darlington
Close contact – Richard and his team were in contact with Sumo Digital 15 months ago when Perwyn replaced Northedge as private equity owners. Sumo surprised him by quickly returning to talk about an IPO over the summer. Work for the float formally kicked off in September.
Steady as she goes – Sumo's success is, in part, linked to its ability to smooth out profits. With customers holding onto consoles for longer, games developers can deliver “an ongoing revenue stream from games that never existed before” – ideal for stock market investors.
Out of the closet – “I am a bit of a closet gamer myself. So I already knew quite a lot of the franchises,” says Richard. He admits there were a few late nights when finalising the deal. But if the team needed to wait around “we would fire up the Playstation and get a few of their games on”.
Also advising…
Addleshaw Goddard and Eversheds provided legal support, with Grant Thornton delivering financial and accounting advisory services.