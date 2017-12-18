Oliver Gill

The British video games developer behind smash hits such as Sonic and Sega All Star Racing and Little Big Planet today announced plans for a £145m stock market float.

Sheffield-based Sumo Digital priced an Initial Public Offering on the Alternative Investment Market at 100p per share, with its listing to take place on Wednesday.

The company’s management and private equity house Perwyn will retain a 43 percent stake. Perwyn will realise a fast turnaround from some of its investment, raising £39.7m from the float just over a year after buying Sumo from private equity rival Northedge.

Set up in 2003 by former Gremlin and Infogames trio Carl Cavers, Paul Porter and Darren Mills, Sumo was bought by Northedge in 2014 before being snapped up by Perwyn in September 2016.

Read more: Northedge boosted by Sonic sale

Cavers said the stock market float was “a significant step forward” in becoming a market leader in the video games sector.

He added: “We have had an overwhelmingly positive response to the IPO, which has been very well supported by blue chip institutional investors.

Being a quoted company in a fast-growing tech sector will, we believe, allow us to execute our strategy while continuing to put quality and creativity at the forefront of the products and services we deliver.

Read more: Here's how Mike Ashley booked a £1.5m profit in minutes from Game Digital