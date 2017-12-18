Babcock wins 10-year contract to supply nuclear site Sellafield

Courtney Goldsmith

A subsidiary of engineering outsourcing firm Babcock has secured a 10-year contract to supply Britain's huge Sellafield nuclear decommissioning site in Cumbria.

Cavendish Nuclear, the UK's largest nuclear services business, will design, manufacture and supply bespoke equipment in the deal worth up to £95m over the first three years.

The firm will make sealed containers called glove boxes at two new plants which will treat and manage nuclear materials.

Babcock said virtual reality technology will be used after the preliminary design is complete to allow the customer to test out the ergonomics and identify any modifications early on in the production process.

Cavendish has experience working with Sellafield, including ongoing work designing remote-handling equipment.

"We are delighted that Cavendish Nuclear continues to support Sellafield in the delivery of this strategically important programme. The team will provide the significant manufacturing capacity the project needs, as well as opportunities to share best practice across the UK," said Babcock chief executive Archie Bethel.

Babcock's shares were up more than four per cent at 712p in afternoon trading.

It comes as a boost to the company after a £6.2bn contract awarded by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority to a partnership between Cavendish and US-based Fluor was cancelled early due to a "flawed" bidding process.

