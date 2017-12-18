Uber has won approval to operate in the city of Cambridge for another five years the City's local council said today.
It had been reviewing the startup after its licence was not renewed in London and briefly revoked in Sheffield, and with its permission in the university city due for renewal at the end of the month.
The mayor of Cambridge James Palmer said he was opposed to a ban. "I appreciate some have concerns but Uber is an affordable option for many, the people of Cambridge should have the freedom to use Uber if they want to," he said on Twitter.
Uber last week won a renewal of its licence in Sheffield after a brief suspension. It faces a court battle to regain it in London but can continue to operate while it fights Transport for London.