Rebecca Smith

Willie Walsh is yet to be won over when it comes to the cost of Heathrow expansion.

Today, Walsh's firm IAG, the owner of British Airways, criticised a lack of transparency in the airport's proposals and urged the government to make the airport provide a detailed breakdown of third runway costs to ensure airline customers aren't "ripped off".

In a submission to the government's consultation on its airports national policy statement, IAG said that the airport's project costs "frequently increase substantially from their original budget without any justification".

Walsh said:

The current regulatory system incentivises Heathrow to spend an exorbitant amount of money at passengers’ expense and the regulator is unable, or unwilling, to force the airport to provide a detailed cost breakdown. Heathrow is already the most expensive hub airport worldwide and risks becoming a European white elephant if costs spin further out of control.

Read more: Oh, balls: Richard Branson reignites painful bet with Willie Walsh

IAG said there is no transparency on how cost proposals are calculated, after Heathrow said today it has identified ways to cut the overall price tag of expansion by £2.5bn.

The transport secretary had set the airport the challenge of rolling out expansion with passenger charges staying close to current levels, and Heathrow said was "increasingly confident" of meeting the affordability challenge after devising a £14bn expansion option, by measures such as phasing construction.

But IAG said today that with the third runway proposals now billed as costing £14bn, on top of day-to-day forecast expenditure of around £17bn, it means airline customers will have to fund a total of £31bn to 2035.

"The government must protect consumers by putting a cap on what they pay to use Heathrow. Charges should not increase from today’s levels if the airport is to have a future," Walsh added. “Britain needs cost-effective airport infrastructure that benefits the country’s economy rather than Heathrow’s shareholders. This is even more critical if the UK wants to compete on the global stage post-Brexit."

Walsh has already aired concerns in the past that the third runway will lead to a surge in airport charges, which would then have to be passed onto passengers.

He has also queried what will happen to the M25 amid Heathrow expansion, saying in May that bridging the M25 could cost £2bn to £3bn, and Heathrow was yet to produce a business plan that assesses the financial implications and risks of doing so.

The airport is launching a public planning consultation next month, which it said will include options on the reconfiguration of the M25.

Read more: IAG boss Willie Walsh says several airlines will struggle this winter