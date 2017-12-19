Emma Haslett

This year has been punctuated by shareholder rebellions in businesses from WPP to Persimmon to the boardroom battle currently raging over the ousting of London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet.

But now shareholder anger at FTSE bosses' pay packets has been dragged into the spotlight again, after the Investment Association launched its "naughty list" of the companies which experienced the biggest investor "no"-votes this year.

The so-called Public Register reveals some 38 per cent of shareholder rebellions in 2017 were associated with executive or directors' pay, while re-election of company directors were the second-most complained-about resolutions, making up 32 per cent of no-votes.

The document, a response by the government to recommendations on corporate governance reform, includes companies if more than 20 per cent of shareholders have voted against a resolution at an annual general meeting (AGM). It will be updated continually throughout the year.

More than one in five of the 640 companies listed on the FTSE All Share Index feature on the register, which also includes companies where at least one resolution was withdrawn before an AGM.

Thoughtful business practices

“Most companies are proactive and thoughtful in implementing responsible business practices but there are a minority of firms that threaten the world leading reputation of our business community," said business secretary Greg Clark.

“It is right that we review and refresh our standards to ensure we continue to have the highest reputation. This world-first public register does exactly that, shining a spotlight on how companies respond to shareholders’ concerns over important decisions, including executive pay packages."

But John Hunter, of the UK Shareholder Association, said investors want more proactivity.

"[The register] is a step in the right direction but it doesn't really address the issues," he said.

"What needs to be done is to have a change in the system so that these egregious pay awards aren't made.

"It's a sort of variance of naming and shaming. I think that's often quite effective, but the trouble with the current system is that... there needs to be more nuance drawn on whether any resolution is good or bad. People will just skate over it, except for the very public ones, which always get public play.

"I think an enormous register of resolutions... I'm not sure what anyone's going to do with that."

