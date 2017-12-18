Monday 18 December 2017 12:44pm

Expect train delays and flight cancellations after the Met Office issued a yellow warning of fog for London

 
Emma Haslett
Fog Covers London
The Met Office warned Londoners to expect fog (Source: Getty)

Expect cancellations and delays to flights and trains tomorrow morning, after the Met Office warned the capital will be shrouded in fog overnight.

The organisation said a yellow warning of fog will come into effect at 8pm tonight and last until midday tomorrow.

It warned travellers to expect slower journey times, with delays to bus and train services, as well as delays and cancellations to flights, as visibility falls below 100m in some places.

"Given the time of year only a slow improvement to conditions is expected on Tuesday morning though cloud arriving from the west may help lift the fog here," it added.

"Some patches of fog may persist in southern and eastern parts of England throughout the morning."

Warming up before Christmas

After the cold snap, those in the capital can expect things to warm up in the run-up to Christmas, with temperatures rising as high as 11 degrees celsius by Thursday.

However, that will be accompanied by miserable conditions, with drizzle likely on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

