Toyota will electrify its entire range of vehicles by 2025

Toyota has become the latest car giant to charge up its electric ambitions, with the announcement that there will be an electric or hybrid version of every model in its line-up by 2025.

By 2030, the Japanese car firm is aiming to have sales topping 5.5m electrified vehicles, including over 1m in zero-emission vehicles.

Eyeing the importance of batteries within its concerted electric push, Toyota is also kicking off a feasibility study with Panasonic on battery technology.

Toyota is ramping up the number of battery electric vehicles on offer, with more than 10 models to be available by the early 2020s. It is starting with China, before rolling out to other markets, with the gradual introduction to the likes of Europe, the US, India and Europe.

The car firm said addressing environmental challenges, such as global warming, air pollution and limited natural resources and energy supply "are of the utmost importance to Toyota".

Electric vehicles, it added, "are indispensable in helping to solve current environmental issues".

Toyota follows the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo in making significant electric pledges.

In July, Volvo said all cars launched from 2019 will have an electric motor, while JLR said in September that all new models from 2020 will be fully electric or hybrid, and the boss of Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler said the firm plans to offer electric versions of all its cars by 2022.

